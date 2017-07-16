Fish terminal clarifies hygiene practices

Upon receipt of the complaints and report from netizens, the City Mayor’s Office called the attention of the City Economic Enterprise Department thus a statement was issued. Nevertheless, Mayor Felipe Antonio “Ipe” Remollo believes this is one major reason why it is time to rebuild and remodel our public market to provide spacious, modern and sterile facilities for the benefit of both sellers and buyers.

In a statement, the City Economic Enterprise said that last July 4, 2017 (Tuesday) at more or less 5:00AM a delivery of three(3) trucks load sword fish “local name TAROGHO” was delivered at the Dumaguete Fish Terminal.

“Because of this volume of large fish the facility is not enough to accommodate resulting to spill-over outside the fish terminal facility. The display area for fish landing is not enough to accommodate the volume of fish that arrived at that time. Although we have scratch tables for a large fish stocking area but still it is not enough to cover all the fish.”

This is to inform the consuming public that upon the arrival for this kind of fish. The product is not yet ready for human consumption. It will undergo a process by skinning-off (panitan) and evisceration.

Unless otherwise the skin of that fish is being removed, the meat is considered sterile, clean and sanitary. The meat from this kind of fish is being sold to the wet market are actually skin-off and not as what they are being posted at the internet or facebook.