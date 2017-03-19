Flush out fake franchise holders

The City Government vows to identify tricycle operators that reports say are cornering and monopolizing the franchises to the detriment of the majority in the transport sector. The situation has gone so bad that there are operators, some even foreigners, who own up to 20 to 30 franchises and selling them as high as P300, 000.00.

Concerned tricycle drivers meet with Mayor Felipe Antonio “Ipe” Remollo (left) and Councilor Joe Kenneth Arbas (right) to secure their support not only to speed up the release of their franchises but also to expose bogus franchise holders.