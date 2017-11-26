For selling fake sex pills, dealer entrapped

DUMAGUETE CITY – For defrauding a customer by selling him fake sex pills, a male suspect was caught through police entrapment. Authorities were alerted of such a bogus dealing by a foreigner who bought Cialis from the suspect but instead of getting the pills, the box handed to him was filled with peanut shells.

Aside from the sex pills-peddling suspect, two more suspects were arrested for violating RA 9165 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and were sentenced to suffer stiff prison terms apart from having to pay fines by RTC Branch 34 Judge Rosendo Bandal Jr. during a promulgation Thursday.

Bandal identified the three as Lemuel Mostaril, Alfredo Ventula, and Philip Desales.

Mostaril hails from Zamboanga City and moved to Dumaguete to sell pirated movies, Cialis, Viagra, and watches among others. One of his customers complained to the authorities for defrauding him on August 23.

A follow-up operation the following day resulted to the arrest of Mostaril at the Rizal Boulevard and, as a standard operating procedure, Mostaril was bodily searched which resulted to the recovery of three matches and rolled papers from his pockets.

He was sentenced to a maximum of 14 years and fined P400,000 for the three match boxes found in his possession.

Meanwhile, Ventula was meted with a stiff prison term of life imprisonment, an additional 14 years maximum for pushing and possession of illegal drugs in a buy-bust operation last October 22, 2011 in Barangay Looc, and a fine of P900,000. Desales, on the other hand, could not be charged with Section 5 for selling shabu because the crime was not consummated when he noticed he was transacting with operatives. However, he was subdued when he tried to run and recovered from his possession one plastic sachet supposed to be the subject of the buy bust operation.

He was sentenced to 12 years and one day to a maximum of 14 years in prison and was fined P400,000.

