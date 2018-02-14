Forced evacuees of Typhoon Basyang

Article Top:

DUMAGUETE CITY – Typhoon Basyang displaced almost 165 families from eight barangays and who were sheltered in the pre-identified primary evacuation areas, Tuesday night. No casualties were reported.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo declared a suspension of classes in all levels on Tuesday but lifted the same on Wednesday. Clearing operations swiftly started to ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists.

Upon the recommendation of the Disaster Risk Reduction Management Officer Rizal Benatiro, Mayor Remollo further ordered the forced evacuation with the help of the local police after many residents in danger zones refused to leave their homes.

The evacuees were sheltered in the schools and barangay halls while the City Social Welfare and City Health Office provided food packs and medicine, respectively.

