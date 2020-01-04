FORECAST 2020: a defining year for the human race

The year 2020 will be a defining year for humanity. It is a year that represents the summing up of the past and the establishment of a new order.

The year 2020 can roughly be divided into two very different periods. The first half of the year, the period from January to June, will be a relatively calm time when many of us will be successful in realizing our dreams and putting concrete plans into place.

The second half of the year from June onwards will be much more difficult as the warlike planet Mars will come closer to Earth in the sign of Aries, where it is incredibly powerful. The most unsettled period will be the autumn months – the second half of September and into October and November. During this time, many will find that the problems which their country is experiencing as a whole are affecting their own fate and professional activities.

The stars, therefore, would suggest preparing oneself for potential financial difficulty and frustration during the calmer months of 2020, that is, between January and May.

NEW DOMINANT NATIONS

With all this in mind, it is natural that this should be a turbulent time. Old economic and political systems will continue to break down. New countries will rise to a position of domination taking the place of others. This process is already taking place and come 2020, it will be plain for all to see.

But no system will give up without a fight. The resistance of the old world will be stubborn and belligerent but ultimately futile as the year 2020 will put paid in a powerful way to the old political world model as well as everything that has already exhausted its usefulness.

We are already seeing signs of conflict between the old systems and the new. Hong Kong, Chile, Lebanon and the yellow vests movement in France are among the most evident signs of a new societal trend and it is highly likely that protest movements will become more intense and more frequent. In general, the world is going to become more multipolar whereas in the recent past it has been unipolar.

OLD AND NEW ORDER

The peak of wars between supporters of the old and the new order will culminate in the second half of 2020, the period lasting from July to December.

Equally, the period between August and October may herald a huge, global economic crisis that will affect all countries throughout the world.

In this same period, we may witness peace agreements breaking down and active military hostility in hot spots around the world.

SIX ECLIPSES

In 2020, there are six eclipses, whereas most years feature no more than four. It is to be expected that a greater number of eclipses occurs in years that are set to define the development of events for many years to come.

Personal life Love is not cancelled just because there is a crisis. There is reason to hope that while humanity exists, love will live on and in this regard, 2020 may turn out to be a surprisingly interesting year. Many will make unexpected decisions that have long been put off ’till later’.

Unstable unions are likely to fall apart and relationships that have been facing difficulties may find that any unresolved issues become amplified now to the extent that they are impossible to ignore and, in this regard, the second half of 2020 will prove to be the most problematic.

TO OR NOT TO MARRY

Couples bound by sincere, genuine feeling, however, may find themselves taking their relationship to a new level by deciding to move in together or getting married.

That said, in the next few years, the very institution of marriage may come under serious review. In the Aquarian Age, marriages will tend to be built not on the basis of a stamp on a marriage certificate or material values but on love, equality and spiritual unity. ‘Guest marriages’ will see increasing popularity and women are likely to gain complete independence.

Gender roles and differences are also likely to continue to blur as Aquarius is a sign associated with androgyny. And whereas some signs of this trend are apparent now, in the near future, over the next decade or so, it will be become quite blatant.

Children born at the end of 2020 will show unusual abilities; the skies will grant them the talents of scientists and inventors and with time they will become true initiators of progress in their chosen fields. These will be the real Indigo children – clever, spiritually developed, talented and honest.

PLANET MOVEMENTS

Climate A shift in astrological age equates to a shift in climate and the climate will be changing everywhere. Mars in the fire sign of Aries in the summer months may stimulate large fires in Russia and other countries.

The three summer eclipses may portend natural disasters around the world. In this regard, the Solar eclipse of 21st June 2020, which according to ancient texts threatens harmful atmospheric precipitation (floods), is especially significant. Countries whose borders are on a coast would be advised to take precautionary measures in particular America, England, France and Spain. In Russia, there may be repeats of floods and forest fires the like of which we have seen before. (Swaay.com)