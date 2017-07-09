Foundation U turns 68, with Dal-uy festival

Dal-uy festival of foundation university of Dumaguete!It’s a lantern festival where stu dents have written their wishes on lanterns before floating.

Foundation University community expressed hopes, aspirations, and dreams for the new academic year with floating lanterns at the boulevard and in a festival called, “Dal-uy!”

The University marked its 68th founding anniversary Tuesday July 4, 2017. Dr. Vicente G. Sinco, University of the Philippines’ eighth President, desired to help the underprivileged and poor young populace to acquire higher education by founding the then Foundation College in July 4, 1949.

The floating lanterns now serve as a reminder of Dr. Sinco’s undying hope for the youth of the Filipino nation.

Dal-uy from the word “daloy” which means “to flow” is an annual event of Foundation University Dumaguete to commemorate its Founder’s Week celebration. Dal-uy is a festival of dreams and hopes where all members of Foundation University gather around the beach to launch floating lanterns carrying their respective wishes and prayers.

The floating lanterns are recyclable and environmentfriendly. This annual event is patterned after Hawaii’s Floating Latern Festival. The festival happens every July 4 here.

Foundation University also officially operates Estudio Damgo 3, a marine sanctuary floating building in the shape of a pyramid. Estudio Damgo or “The Marine Sanctuary Center” is a building to be used by Sanctuary Wardens to help educate people about the sanctuary in Barangay Bantayan, Dumaguete City.

The center is a sustainable and eco-friendly structure right next to the sanctuary in the coastline of Bantayan. The team behind this project is mostly consists of Architecture students who are in their last year in Foundation University.