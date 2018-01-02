Four barangays judged cleanest, greenest

DUMAGUETE CITY – After a year-long search, four barangays passed the evaluation with flying colors and bestowed the honor as the cleanest and greenest among the 26 other barangays in Dumaguete City.

Initiated by the City’s Environment and Natural Resources Office, the search offered a total of P1.8 million worth of projects at P 450, 000 each per winning barangay to fund its priority project in 2018.

Barangay Captains Dione Amores of Motong, Reynaldo Anito Caballes of Poblacion 7, Delia Senagan of Poblacion 8 and PIlardo Sarte of Cantil-e accepted the awards on behalf of their Sanggunians and constituents who actively participated in the search.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo said that the search is one of the city’s means to reward those barangays that have strictly adhered to the law on solid waste management even as the city has been focusing on the closure of the dump site in Candau-ay and the establishment of a sanitary landfill.

The winners were judged by a panel of evaluators composed of Engr. Josephine Antonio, Leo Mamicpic, Engr. Marlon Tanilon, Corazon Cual, Dr. Jorge Emmanuel, Merci Ferrer, Linda Basmayor, Cynthia Visperas, Councilor Manuel Arbon and ENRO Chief Edgar Caro III.

Under the law, only residual wastes will be collected by the city government to be disposed in a sanitary landfill, the barangays are supposed to handle the biodegradable. Segregation must be at the source, meaning households, establishments and barangays, thus requiring the establishment of a Material Recovery Facility or MRF.

Beginning this year, ENRO and other advocates would launch a massive information campaign to educate the members of the public of their responsibility in managing the solid wastes generated at 80 tons per day.

Strict implementation of the law and ordinances including regulation in the use of plastic bags are the best means to reduce trash and ensure a healthy community.