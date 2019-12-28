Four shot to death in Christmas shootings

Not even the Yuletide season could stop some from killing as four people were reported slain in Christmas shootings in Dumaguete and Siaton.

On Christmas Eve, two men on board a motorcycle were ambushed while traversing Santa Catalina Street Dumaguete City at midnight. The suspects pursued the victims and shot them repeatedly until they collapsed on the pavement.

Responding paramedics declared the victims Shandy G. Sanon of Baybay Tinago, Dumaguete City and Godwin Jarvis Solamillo of North Poblacion Bacong as dead on the spot.

Investigators recovered 14 pieces of fired cartridges and 2 fired slug of the same caliber along with two sachets of shabu from one of the victims. City Health Officer Dr. Maria Sarah B. Talla performed post mortem examination of the cadavers at the Garden of Saints.

Meanwhile, two farmers were repeatedly shot to death while watching an evening volleyball game in Barangay Tayak, Siaton by a fellow farmer who later surrendered to the 11th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army.

The victims were identified as Rolando B. Nemaria and Gimboy Nemaria Monares while the suspect was identified as Loremar G. Palopalo, who was later turned over to the Municipal Police Station along with the weapon used in the commission of the crime a caliber 45 Colt MKIV pistol.