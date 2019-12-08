FPA Teams Advance to Regionals

CAMPUS BULLETIN

Teams from Foundation Preparatory Academy earned the top ranks at the recently concluded Palarong Panlungsod for the Dumaguete City Division held earlier this month.

A total of 9 golds, 9 silvers, and 7 bronze medals were garnered by the FPA Teams who are now qualified for the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) games (by Klein Emperado).

Slingshot Dumaguete

The Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Science and Technology had invited the University to participate in its first ever Slingshot Dumaguete with the theme “FIRe & ICE: Fourth Industrial Revolution and Innovation, Creativity, and Entrepreneurship.” Together with various start up companies and academes, the university was asked to send a few delegates to exhibit a few of their prototypes and listen to the talks about technology and how it is slowly evolving in our world today.

The event was attended by the University’s College of Business and Information Technology, together with Mrs. Grace Alejado, and the Basic Education Junior High School Department’s TechSaints from the Robotek Competition in Cebu, with their teacher and mentor Ms. Alreen Panaga. Both departments brought their own prototypes for exhibition and caught the attention of some curious entrepreneurs present in the venue.(by Michelle Lagat)