Fr. Melchor Ardanaz as presider

CHURCH HISTORIAN

This is one of the fine as pects of the fiesta, forming the centerpiece of their numerous visits, an occasion to distribute Holy Communion in all the Masses.

From 5 a.m. on the 29th (of July), one after another, Masses were celebrated without interruption, all of them well attended. We reckon that there were as many as fourteen priests who concelebrated for the fiesta, among them were the Recollect Fathers and the secular Clergy, sons of the Philippines. The same influx of the faithful as the previous day participated in the Solemn Mass that the Superior of the Recoletos in Cebu, Fr. Pedro Pérez, celebrated with the same ministers as mentioned above.

With abandon, the priests listened once again to the angelic voices of the students of the College of St. Paul who exhibited excellent artistic instruction inculcated into them by the intelligent nuns directing the College.

Seated on the sacred chair of the presider was Fr. Melchor Ardanaz, the parish priest of Dumaguete, who recited softly the great promises of the Sacred Heart of Jesus: “Mi amor omnipotente…”

The pleasant singing of the songs “Canto del Rosario” and “Canto del “Trisagio” was so touching to us as we watched the people that filled the church sing all the other religious songs in grand chorus to the accompaniment of the (pipe) organ and the large orchestra.

We ask ourselves: Why had all the parishes not followed the example of Dumaguete? Unfortunately, why only very few of some towns ask the people to actively take part in the singing of the Liturgy of the hours?

At seven o’clock in the evening, there was a grand reception in the College of the Sisters of St. Paul.