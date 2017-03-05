Germany needs 30,000 nurses

A German company investor who facilitates the hiring of Filipina nurses into the German health care market said that Germany needs30,000 nurses because of so many elderly seniors each year. Erwin Buche the employers was in Dumaguete to coordinate with his partner Ms. Araceli Bejar Heinman a Dumagueteña now working in Germany for 25 years. 18 local applicants will be taking the exam in the German office in Cebu .Required of every applicant is the knowledge to speak the German language. If interested contact 0918 929 6047 for direct hiring.

