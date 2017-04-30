GINA: CPP can help protect environment

Former three-time Bayan Muna Partylist Rep resentative and consultant of the CPP/NDF Peace Panel Satur Ocampo was requested by DENR Sec. Gina Lopez if he could facilitate a meeting with Fr. Frank Fernandez, leader of the CPP/NPA in Negros Island.

Ocampo accompanied Sec. Lopez today in Basay and Sipalay to verify and validate reports reaching her office about the potability of water in Basay and the alleged erosion of a dumpsite in Sipalay.

Sec. Lopez reiterated pronouncements to work with the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines because at the end of the day, the NPA would only want a better life. She believes that if social injustice on the ground is addressed, an armed uprising would be averted.

“Maraming pera ang gobyerno kaya gamitin sana natin sa mabuting paraan,” she explained. For his part, Ocampo told reporters members of the CA would forget about their personal and economic interests and consider the welfare of the country. He said Sec. Lopez had the background and experience in addressing poverty through care of the environment particularly on the impact of mining. Ocampo further said that the NPAs have been guardians of the our natural resources but the intrusion of mining have driven them out from their respective homes.