GOCCs’ accountability

What exactly is the mandate by law for Government-Owned and Controlled Corporation (GOCC) in terms of accountability before the public they are serving? Are the parameters of accountability of GOCCs limited before the public eye? Must the public thru the City Government go to court (They should!) if only to compel a GOCC like the Dumaguete City Water District (DCWD) to open its books of accounts? Is the Ombudsman or the Commission on Audit (COA) powerful enough to order GOCCs like the Water District to compel them to present their financial documents?

A strange development unfolded this week. Instead of honoring the nth invitation by the City to answer public queries about the septage issue during Sanggunian sessions, the DCWD offered a Php15million buy-out either by the City or the DCWD which basically gives no choice for the first because if the City were to sever ties with DCWD, it will have to sell its share of P15Million to the water body because septage fees are computed based on water consumption. Only the Water District can do that.

But the question remains: Why is it so hard for the DCWD to open its books to the City Council so that a viable compromise can be reached where public’s septage fees are concerned? The reduction of septage fees is based on its viability to run the water treatment facility in Camanjac. From P2.00 per cubic meter water consumption, the proposal is to lower it to P1.50 which the DCWD vehemently disagrees with. So now, in all humility, the City is asking how much is a viable reduction? And the Water District won’t say anything except to offer the P15Million buy-out as the only option. Why for goodness sake?

Any animal with a sound mind will ask the curious question as to why the Water District is eager to sever ties with the City when all the city is asking is for the DCWD to open its books so that a viable compromise for septage fee reduction can be reached. The Water District refuses to budge. The city government is left with no other option but to ask the Court in a petition for Mandamus to compel the DCWD to open its books.

People are asking: What is the Water District trying to hide? All that is asked of them is to be transparent unless there is something they know, that they don’t want the public to find out.