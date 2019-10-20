BROTHER’S KEEPER

God is never late. His timing is per fect. He does not move according to our schedule we ask him, he usually doesn’t , but he is always on time in the end.

He wants us to trust Him, and wait on Him . The Psalmist puts it this way. “Be still before the Lord and wait patiently for Him.” (Ps 37:7)

Palmist continues: “trust in the Lord and delight in Him, commit your ways to Him (Ps.37: 3-5)

These are all the aspets of faith and dependence on God. God longs for us to trust Him more than anything. Patiece is the measure of your faith in Him.

WHY SHOULD WE BE PATIENT?

Because God is patient and we are to be like Him. Peter urges us “ bear in mind that our Lord’s patience means salvation.” (2Peter 3:15)

Indeed God is patient. If we are His children, then as family, we should bear his likeness. That is why the Holy Spirit is at work in our lives, producing patience is in us. It is part of the character of Christ.