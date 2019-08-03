GOD’S FORGIVENESS

AND JESUS SAID

“If a shepherd has one hundred sheep, and one wanders away and is lost, what will he do? Won’t he leave the ninety-nine others and go out into the hills to search for the lost one? And if he finds it, he will surely rejoice over it more than over the ninety-nine that didn’t wander away! In the same way, it is not my heavenly Father’s will that even one of these little ones should perish.” Matthew 18:12-14

Just as a shepherd is concerned enough about one lost sheep to go search the hills for it, so God is concerned about every human being he has created. If you come in contact with people in your neighborhood who need Christ, steer them toward him by your example, your words, and your acts of kindness.