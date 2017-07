The DPWH on June 29, declared that all systems are in place to usher in the Duterte administration’s envisioned “Golden Age of Infrastructure.

DPWH Secretary Mark Villar gave a snapshot of his agency’s flagship projects as part of the pre-State of the Nation Address (SONA) briefings spearheaded by the Palace. The DPWH chief explained the end goal is decongesting the country and subsequently, promoting inclusive growth and development.