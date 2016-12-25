Goñi still mayor of city of Bais

Mrs. Mercedes Goñi, is still effectively the city mayor of Bais, following the inaction by the Ombudsman on the motion for reconsideration (MR) about its decision to suspend the Bais executive for thirty days.

Until the Ombudsman settles the issues raised in Goñi’s motion for reconsideration filed to oppose suspension, she will continue to function effectively as city mayor of Bais.

In a text statement by Goñi’s counsel and city legal officer Atty Llyod Elmaco, he said:

The reason of the Ombudman’s suspensiondecision, is the failure of the mayor to act within 10 days, on Cody Katipunan’s application to operate a low power radio station in Bais. But we (in city hall legal dept) justified it in our MR that it was not the first time Cody Katipunan applied for a permit. He applied in 2013 but he was denied for failure to comply with requirements.

Now when he applied we conducted inquiries of his qualifications and we found out that he misrepresented himself since it was PBM (Prime Broadcasting Network) who is the holder of the franchise and not Ian Cody Katipunan. So we were justified in our inquiry and investigation, so we should not be faulted under the Anti Red Tape Act.