Good and bad firecrackers

Fireworks-related injuries have been reported annually following New Year’s Eve celebrations. Hence, it is important to know what firecrackers are safe and allowed under the law.

Under Republic Act 7183, the following Firecrackers and Pyrotechnic Devices are allowed to be manufactured, sold, distributed and used:

A. Firecrackers:

(1) Baby rocket — A firecracker with a stick so constructed that lighting of the wick will propel the whole thing to lift a few meters before exploding.

(2) Bawang — A firecracker larger than a triangulo with 1/3 teaspoon of powder packed in cardboard tied around with abaca strings and wrapped in shape of garlic;

(3) Small triangulo — A firecracker shaped like a triangle with powder content less than the bawang and usually wrapped in brown paper measuring ¾ inch length in its longest side;

(4) Pulling of strings — A firecracker consisting of a small tube about an inch in length and less than ¼ of an inch in diameter with strings on each end. Pulling both strings will cause the firecracker to explode;

(5) Paper caps — Minute amount of black powder spread in either small strips of paper on a small sheet used for children’s toy guns;

(6) El diablo — Firecrackers tubular in shape about 1 ¼ inches in length and less than ¼ inch in diameter with a wick; also known as labintador;

(7) Watusi — Usually reddish in color about 1 ½ inches in length and 1/10 inch in width usually ignited by friction to produce a dancing movement and a crackling sound;

(8) Judah’s belt — A string of firecrackers consisting of either diablos or small triangulos that can number up to a hundred or thereabout and culminating in large firecracker usually a bawang;

(9) Sky rocket (kwitis) — A large version of a baby rocket designed to be propelled to a height of forty (40) to fifty (50) feet before exploding;

(10) Other types equivalent to the foregoing in explosive content.

B. Pyrotechnic Devices:

(1) Sparklers — Pyrotechnic devices usually made of black powder on a piece of wire or inside a paper tube designed to light up and glow after igniting;

(2) Luces — Any of several kinds of sparklers;

(3) Fountain — A kind of sparkler conical in shape which is lighted on the ground and designed to provide various rising colors and intermittent lights upon being ignited;

(4) Jumbo regular and special — A kind of sparkler similar to a “fountain” but bigger in size;

(5) Mabuhay — Sparklers bunched into a bundle of a dozen pieces;

(6) Roman candle — A sparkler similar to a “fountain” but shaped like a big candle;

(7) Trompillo — A pyrotechnic device usually fastened at the center and designed to spin first clockwise and then counter-clockwise and provides various colored lights upon being ignited;

(8) Airwolf — A kind of sky rocket shaped like an airplane with a propeller to rise about forty (40) or fifty (50) feet and provide various kinds of light while aloft;

(9) Whistle device — Any of the various kinds of firecrackers or pyrotechnic designed to either simply emit a whistle-like sound or explode afterwards upon being ignited;

(10) Butterfly — Butterfly- shaped pyrotechnic device designed to lift above ground while providing light;

(11) All kinds of pyrotechnic devices (pailaw); and

(12) Other types equivalent to the foregoing devices.

The manufacture, sale, distribution and use of other types of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices not mentioned above, of such explosive content that could endanger life and limb, such as Atomic Big Triangulo, Super Lolo, Piccolo, Pop Pop, Goodbye Philippines or Crying Bading, Yolanda or Goodbye Napoles, Pla-pla, Giant Kuwitis, and their equivalent are prohibited. The determination of what constitutes prohibited firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices is vested with the Director-General of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The violator may be fined an amount not less than P20,000.00 nor more than P30,000.00, or imprisonment of not less than six (6) months nor more than one (1) year, or both such fine and imprisonment, at the discretion of the court in addition to the cancellation of license and business permit and the confiscation by the Government of inventory or stock.

Considering the risks involved in using firecrackers, it is best to horns instead during the New Year’s Eve. Stay safe and may all of you enjoy the holidays with your family and love ones. Happy New Year!