The good things that I have planned for you are too many to count

King David wrote Psalm 40 and in it he declares to God how wonderful His works are! David goes on to talk about the many good things that God has planned for us. Let’s read Psalm 40:5 from the New Living Translation…

O Lord my God, you have performed many wonders for us. Your plans for us are too numerous to list. You have no equal. If I tried to recite all your wonderful deeds, I would never come to the end of them. (NLT)

The goodness of God has no end. It goes on forever and ever. Many times throughout the Bible, the phrase… The Lord is good and His mercy endures forever is declared. The strategy of the enemy is for us to question the goodness of God. His plan started in the Garden of Eden with Adam and Eve and it continues today. If he can get us to question God’s goodness, then he can get us to not trust our Heavenly Father.

David had it right when he declared that the good things that God has planned for us are too many to count. The truth is that God is for us… not against us. He loves us with all His heart and He only wants the absolute best for our lives.

This does not mean that we will be insulated from trials and hardships along the way, but even in the midst of our struggles, there is nothing in all creation that will ever separate us from His amazing love. (Romans 8:35-39)

My prayer today is that the Holy Spirit will dismantle any misconceptions

that you might have of God that are not true. He is not an angry distant earthly

father or an abusive religious leader. He is the perfect Father and the things that

He has planned for you are too many to count!