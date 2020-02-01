Gov assures NOPH ready vs coronavirus

In a bid to calm the public, Governor Roel Degamo aired assurances that the Negros Oriental Provincial Hospital have isolation rooms that can contain highly contagious cases like the new Coronavirus with trained medical staff to respond on such emergency.

In an interview, Degamo advised the public to remain calm as the province is ready. He said the novel coronavirus (2019- nCoV) can only be transmitted by close human to human contact.

Furthermore, an Infectious Command System is already in place at the Provincial Hospital and anytime, when the personal circumstances of the patient are known, contact tracing will definitely start that is to check the establishments that the Chinese woman went to and trace individuals she had been in contact with; and adopt the necessary preventive protocol to stop the spread of the virus.

Both the City Government of Dumaguete and Provincial Government of Negros Oriental can share information and means to ensure to combat the dreaded virus, which has infected thousands in China and in other countries resulting some deaths.

People panicked when the Department of Health announced that it has confirmed the first case of coronavirus infection in the Philippines by a 38-year-old woman from Wuhan, China and who allegedly visited Cebu and Dumaguete City last January 24-25. She was admitted to a Manila hospital and is expected to recover as she was no longer showing any symptoms.

Governor Degamo stressed that the Provincial Government is on top of the situation and appeals to the public for sobriety and cooperation.