Gov dismissal not over as detractors continue

A temporary restraining order (TRO) does not mean the Governor has been exonerated from the cases filed against him. According to Atty. Joel Obar, a TRO just grants the Governor a 60-day window period where he can defend himself and explain his side.

Governor Roel Degamo’s camp has long expressed that there is no difference between the case the Governor is presently facing and the previous case filed by June Vicente Gaudan which had already been ruled by the Court of Appeals in favor of the Governor.

Degamo remains confident that he will be vindicated in the end citing the decision of the Court of Appeals which said that while he used the calamity fund in question, he did so out of necessity. Using the fund, according to the Court, did not mean the Governor misappropriated the money for personal gain.

Atty. Obar reiterates that this could just be the beginning of a long legal fight between the Ombudsman and the embattled Governor. After the 60-day order is lifted, it is either a Writ of Preliminary Injunction would be served which would finally lead to the Governor’s dismissal or the Court would decide to dismiss the case altogether just as the previous one. While this issue drags on, it remains business as usual in the Capitol.