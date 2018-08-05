Gov loses majority; Pryde-Maci tandem for 2019 polls?

The allies of Gov Roel Degamo in the provincial board are now reduced to the new minority of six; while a new majority of eight board members is formed with the addition of the LIGA and SK presidents who are now both aligned with Gov-aspirant Bayawan City Mayor Pryde Henry Teves who will still l take Doc Mac Macias l as his vice governor.

After a pair of loses in the recent elections for Presidents of the Sangguniang Kabataan Federation and Liga ng mga Barangay, Governor Roel Degamo finds his allies in the Sangguniang Panlalawigan effectively reduced to a minority.

Counted in the camp of Degamo are SP members Jaime Reyes, Nilo Sayson, Achilles Arturo Umbac Jr., Kit Marc Adanza, Edmund Dy and Philippine Councilors League President Miguel Dungog.

Meanwhile, the opposition now belonging to the new majority are :Board members Georgita Martinez, Jessica Villanueva, Rommel Erames, Mariant E. Villegas, Peve Ligan, SK Federation President Adem Maxino of Ayungon and Liga ng mga barangay President the youngest SP 22-year-old Kurt Matthew Teves of Malabugas, Bayawan.

Per reckoning of the camp of the governor, Degamo's reliable allies now number to just 6 members while those identified with the opposition nominally headed by Vice-Governor Mark Macias totaled 8 members.

This developed as the probable tandem between Bayawan City Mayor Pryde Henry Teves for governor and VG Macias running for re-election in 2019 is shaping into a credible challenge to Degamo's own re- election bid.

However, the camp of Degamo still expressed optimism that the majority of the Sangguniang members will avoid using its superior number to frustrate the initiatives, funding of priority projects and other policies that will be good for the greater number.

Nevertheless, some of his allies still recall the intense political battles in 2015 leading to the 2016 elections that may be repeated this year considering that the next election will be in 2019.

The big test for Degamo is passing the proposed 2019 annual budget, which might be delayed or altered based on the competing priorities and agenda of the two political camps.

If Pryde Teves runs for governor, it will be the first time that Degamo will face head on against his erstwhile political ally and mentor in a race that will either extend the incumbent's winning streak over several opponents or succumbed to the growing opposition coalition led by the three district representatives Jocelyn Limkaichong, Manuel Sagarbarria and Arnie Teves.