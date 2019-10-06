Government casuals, job orders now under SSS

The state-run Social Security System (SSS) over the weekend said nearly 216,000 job order and contractual workers were covered as members of the pension fund under its KaltaSSS-Collect program by the end of June this year.

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Aurora C. Ignacio said SSS has already collected P2.18 billion worth of contributions from the JOs and contractual employees.

It is broken down into over 151,000 members from local government units (LGUs) remitted P1.45 million; almost 51,000 members from national government agencies (NGAs) paid P620 million; more than 10,000 members from state universities and colleges (SUCs) remitted P73 million; and over 3,200 members from local water districts (LWDs) paid P31 million.

Under the KaltaSSSCollect Program, participating agencies and groups will serve as collecting partners of the pension fund upon signing of the memorandum of agreement with SSS. JOs and contractual workers shall be registered as self-employed members while their respective agencies shall be responsible for remitting their monthly contributions through salary deduction scheme.

From January to June this year, the pension fund collected P326.29 million from more than 22,000 newly registered members, which grew by almost 10 percent from the P297.09 million collection from the same period of last year.