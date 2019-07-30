Government holds public forum on security and economy

The PIA the Philippine Information Agency in Dumaguete, being an attached agency of the Presidential Communications Opera tions Office (PCOO), assists the Philippine Army and the Philippine National Police in promoting their initiatives and measures in relation to the “Whole of Nation” Approach adopted by the national government to resolve armed conflict across the country.

The recent encounters between the government troops and alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Manjuyod town has prompted their municipal government to hold a forum with its constituents to raise awareness on the peace and development programs of the government and also encourage its residents to be active participants towards attaining sustainable peace and progress.

In relation to this, PIA, in partnership with the Municipal Government of Manjuyod, held a Kapihan Forum on : “Security and Economic Development in Manjuyod” last Friday July 26, at the Sanggunian Bayan (SB) Session Hall.

Mayor Felix A. Sy, Vice Mayor Raffy Andaya, SB Member and Chair of Municipal Peace and Order Council Guillermo Banjao, Manjuyod Police Chief Antonio Jabar, PNP Provincial Director Raul Tacaca, and 94th Infantry Battalion Commander LTC. Randy Pagunuran were invited as resource speakers and respond to questions arising in the open forum.