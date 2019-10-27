Governor “ejects” highway patrol from capitol area

What used to be the historic headquarters of the Department of Health prior to its devo-lution is now in dire need of rehabilitation and refurbishing. Thus, the governor has issued and order for the present occupant the Highway Patrol Group to vacate the premises if only the preserve the environment and promote good healthy living.

The Capitol mini hospital needs to rehabilitated, thus Governor Roel Degamo has advised the Provincial Highway Patrol Group to vacate the premises for the long overdue renovation before it collapses.

More than 500 motorcycles and several dozens of 4-wheeled vehicles impounded in the office of the Provincial Highway Patrol Team have now been relocated to its temporary office in Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office.

Police Master Sergeant Aurelio L. Bodo, OIC of the PHPT, confirms that his office received the notice from OIC Provincial General Services Office Kent Martinez duly approved by Governor Degamo, for the unit to vacate the old and dilapidated building including the removal of impounded vehicles from the immediate vicinity.

The letter stressed that they must relocate within two days upon receipt of the letter (/Friday) “to give way to the immediate implementation of the project as soon as possible since the funds are now available for the repair and renovation of the old building that also used to be the sala of the Regional Trial Court.

Bodo laments that the abrupt relocation would be an additional burden to vehicle owners who would like to comply with the necessary permits and documents for the release of their impounded units as they have to shuttle between government offices in Dumaguete and to their relocated office in Agan-an, Sibulan.