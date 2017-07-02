Governor slams barrio recruitings

A people’s organization whose members call themselves as AGTTA-IP has been recruiting individuals in Dumaguete City including pastors and assured them of being appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte as replacements of incumbent barangay officials starting December this year.

Governor Degamo slammed this report as “binuang”(joke) and terms it illegal and undemocratic.

The group, together with their recruits, had a one-day seminar at El Oriente beach in Mangnao, two weeks ago and convinced those in the list to be members and pay P150.00 for their identification cards and certificates of attendance.

On Sunday, June 25, recruits were asked to attend a gathering in Mabinay with more or less 1000 people and were asked to bring live chickens and other food items.

Gov. Roel Degamo said it is a big “binuang,” enjoining those in the list not to believe in the claims of the organizers that “Tatay Digong Duterte” will appoint them as barangay officials along with 24 barangay police, secretaries and treasurers.

As far as the Commission on Elections is concerned, there is going to be elections in October of this year, unless Congress will approve amendments when they resume session on July 25 after the State of the Nation Address of the President, Degamo said.

But in the event of an appointment, Degamo believes that first to be replaced are barangay officials who are involved in the illegal drug trade and that elected barangay officials will remain in a holdover capacity as true representatives of their respective constituents.

2nd District Rep. Manuel Sagarbarria had earlier intimated the stand of the Visayas bloc composed of about 41 congressmen to vehemently object to an appointment of barangay officials by one person alone. They are one with the President in postponing the barangay and SK elections but on a hold over capacity until things will settle down.

Meanwhile, Pastor Jerome Nalam, designated as Kilusang Pagbabago (KP) provincial chairman also received reports of the movements in the ground but he is not sure whether it is recognized by the government.

He explained that constitutionally, it cannot be done therefore questioning the legitimacy of the group that has already penetrated several barangays in the city.

Nalam personally believes the activity in Mabinay on Sunday was part of the ritual to slaughter livestock for meat as they were told to bring live chickens.

He stressed that Indigenous Peoples are covered with human rights including the right to selfgovernment, right to cultural heritage and are equal to other peoples but as to the listing, he is not sure if it is sanctioned by government.