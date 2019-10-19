Governors, mayors press PPRD early IRA releases

Officers of the League of Cities and League of Governors met with President Rodrigo Duterte and members of his cabinet to discuss the possible early release of the Internal Revenue Allotment (now national taxes allotment) differentials, Friday at Malacañang Palace.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo (seated 3rd from left Degamo rams 5 tricycles; cab driver critical of front row beside Mayor Lani Mercado-Revilla) is the League of Cities Vice-President for the Visayas.

Prompt release of IRAs to cities, municipalities, provinces and barangays is necessary to fund the timely delivery of basic social service and funding of infrastructure projects in the localities.