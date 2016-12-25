Gov’s “challenging year”

Governor Roel Degamo reported his administration’s various major accomplishments despite many odds he faced in what he described was a challenging year.

“What could be considered as one of our top accomplishments is the understanding reached by the leaderships of both the executive and legislative departments of the province and to work as one for the good of the people,” said Degamo. In spite of all the challenges, the governor said this year has been highlighted by a number of positive developments. One of these is the completion of the fourstorey Negros Oriental Hospital Central Block Building with the P36 million oxygen generating plant fully operational. Another one is the IWAG Award given to the province by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) for being one of the best implementing provinces of the anti-drug campaign.