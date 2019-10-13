ZEPHYR

October 10 is Mental Health Day. Being a coun selor, I’ve closely worked with people, mostly teens, with mental health problems. They describe their episodes similar to being trapped in a dark pit, and no matter how hard they try to claw their way out, they just cannot do it.

Here’s the truth: two in three people report having experienced a mental health problem in their lifetime. What does this imply? First, someone close to us might be going through his/her own mental battles. Second, there is a need to be TRULY there for others.

These two implications are closely related. By recognizing people with mental health concerns, we can better position ourselves to be of help to them. This is why the first thing that we have to look into are the signs of depression and anxiety, two of the most pervasive mental health concerns that have claimed so many lives this year alone.

People who are depressed exhibit persistent sadness, hopelessness, and worthlessness. They usually lose interest in what they normally love doing. They like to stay alone and they constantly say they’re tired. They don’t like to eat, rarely sleep, are restless, and are irritable. They intimate thoughts of suicide so we have to really listen and not be dismissive.

People who are anxious, meanwhile, feel nervous and tense most of the time. It is as if they sense imminent danger or doom. They are in a panicked state, having an increased heart rate, and are susceptible to hyperventilation. They have trouble concentrating and are usually tired or weak.

Here’s how you can help according to www.mentalhealth.org.uk.

Set time aside with no distractions. It is important to provide an open and non-judgmental space with no distractions.

Let them share as much or as little as they want to. Let them lead the discussion at their own pace. Don’t put pressure on them to tell you anything they aren’t ready to talk about. Talking can take a lot of courage and trust. You might be the first person they have been able to talk to about this.

Don’t try to diagnose or second guess their feelings. You’re not a medical expert so don’t be one. Just be there to empathize, to listen, and to offer support. Don’t make assumptions, offer diagnosis, and give solutions. Don’t see the problem from YOUR point of view.

Keep questions open-ended. Give them time to answer. Don’t grill them as if they are under interrogation.

Encourage them to take care of themselves. Invite them to jog, spend time outdoors, eat better, do yoga. De-stressing really helps.

Listen carefully. You don’t have to agree with what they are saying but accept what they have to say for the time being. Remember, they are in crisis mode so pointing out their mistakes will increase their feeling of worthlessness.

Know your limits. If you feel talking is not enough, you might want to refer them to a professional. Do not give in to the urge to try and solve the problem for them. You might do more harm than good.

We have recently formed a talk therapy group called GRACE. Should you feel the need to unload, we are here for you. Reach us at 09171575930.