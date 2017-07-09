“The great Brisbane robbery”

We have some Australian acquaintances, among them, our Chronicle columnist ”Mr. Possibilities” Mike Searles – all of them amiable.

Most of us saw one exception last Sunday, a teacher-turned boxer, former Olympian now new WBO (World Boxing Organisation) welterweight “champion” Jeff Horn – who did all the dirty tricks in the ring to distastefully wrest the title from our national treasure Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao.

Jeff Horn could as well have two horns that night because the way he behaved in a professional sports event like boxing that night , he could as well be Beelzebub in gloves.

It seemed his shady trainers had all the bases covered. Two headbutts tore the flesh off the upper forehead of Pacman. He manhandled Pacman with headlocks only seen in professional wrestling, a maneuver that denies the entry of oxygen into the victim’s lungs and heart.

He elbowed like the PBA cager Tembong Melencio of old. There were a couple of below the belt shots. He was hitting illegally during clutches. And he was hugging Pacman as if he was a ballerina born. Twice, he threw Pacman to the ring mat in a massive display of mixed martial arts. Aussie boxing?

The cuts must have impaired significantly Pacman’s vision. But so was the referee’s vision as well.

Mr. Blind Referee saw nothing – no warnings, much less made no point deductions on the former Aussie Olympian who wanted to reduce the professional boxing match into a bloody street brawl.

The three judges were just as blind, two scoring it 115-113 for the Aussie kangaroo in shorts while the most idiotic one named Waleska Roldan had it 117-111: the net result shocking the whole world of sports and boxing fans.

It was to be one of the most unlikely verdicts we have seen. But unlike in amateur boxing where errant judges can be suspended or banned, professional boxing judges can give insane verdicts as they please and then disappear.

The three judges could, therefore, be either of the three: lazy, incompetent or corrupt- as some analysts averred. The issue of corruption is very serious because millions of dollars changed hands in the betting game that night.

We are not doing “patriotic journalism” here because we have the statistics from the CompuBox to uphold us. Pacman landed the more punches compared to the Horn of Brisbane- 182 to 92, a lopsided almost 100% difference in numbers. Pacman also had 59 Jabs to Horn’s mere 19 and 123 power punches to Jeff’s 73.

As they say, statistics do not lie, but judges can. No one could be more blind than those who refuse to see.

We do grant that there are four criteria that boxing judges use in evaluating a boxing joust: (1) effective aggression (2) ring generalship (3) defense and (4) clear punches landed.

Horn, true, was the more aggressive but we question whether (given his foul tactics) that aggression was “effective”. But Pacman clearly used the ring more craftily -scoring unorthodox shots given the ring’s small space.

Horn was the swaggering Pacquiao of old -attacking with relentless fury but almost without clear direction and had obviously no defense at all. Pacman, on the other hand, routed him on the number of clear punches landed.

So, how, then in heaven’s name did Jeff the Horn win the fight, mate?

Former heavyweight champ Lennox Lewis tried to stretch his imagination as to how the Aussie could have possibly taken away the title- and then stopped trying in dismay. So did other athletes and sports analysts.

One thing sure, no big-time boxer will ever risk his title fighting in Australia ever again. It is there where “ineffective” aggression is rewarded over one who made the clearer, harder punches. That’s boxing idiocy, for certain.

They conveniently forgot that in the 10- must point system in calling one round in boxing- Pacman pummeled the Australian from pillar to post like a punching bag in the 9th round that Horn’s own father said he wanted to throw in the towel to the ring.

The only reason Dad Horn did not- is he did not have a towel at hand that time. That 9th round should have been scored 10-8 in favor of Manny.

Of course, Manny had also been robbed earlier in his first sight with Timothy Bradleythe American who was as surprised as Pacman when the verdict was announced.

In the Olympics, the Philippines has likewise been denied getting the gold medal in boxing twice due to asinine judges with blinders across their eyes.

In October 1964, the robust Filipino Anthony Villanueva closed both the eyes and bloodied the nose and ear of Russian Steineslav Stepashkin but only had to settle for the silver medal in the featherweight boxing division.

Then about 30 years later, Onyok Velasco engaged the Bulgarian Daniel Bojilov and had him stunned silly with hard shots while the “Bulgarian” just danced away all night in a “vulgar” way-without the benefit of waltz music. And still Onyok lost the flyweight Olympic gold.

Such is the sad tale of boxing today. While some amateur judges have been banned from the Olympics for favoring Russian fighters in the 2016 Rio Olympics, professional boxing judges do get away with murder, it seems.

Or are busy enjoying their illicit earnings in some Carribean island courtesy of the boxing Mafia as some of their critics alleged.

A rematch is definitely in order Manny vs Jeff- to restore order in the sport.

The venue must be – anywhere on the planet except Brisbane- with Pope Francis and two Carmelite nuns acting as judges -to restore integrity into the manly sport.

How about it, mates? Checkmate?

For comments: email to dejarescobingo@yahoo.com or boholrd@ mozcom.com