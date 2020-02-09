GWAVE holds health officers, gab

AMLAN, NEGROS ORIENTAL, Jan. 30, 2020—Gender Watch Against Violence and Exploitation (GWAVE) held a two-day educational event for area health officers from Wednesday, January 29 to Thursday, January 30. The event, titled, “Gender Sensitive Handling of Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) Cases for City/Municipal/District Hospital Health Officers of Negros Oriental,” was held at Cana Retreat in Amlan, Negros Oriental.

The first day of the event featured a morning and afternoon seminar by Child Protection Expert, Dr. Naomi Navarro-Pocca, of the Child Protection Network Foundation, Inc. Dr. Navarro-Pocca discussed signs of child abuse, how to chart evidence of VAWG on medico-legal reports, and disclosure and dynamics of sexual victimization.

On the second day of the event, Dr. Maria Sarah B. Talla, Dumaguete City Health Officer and Child Protection Unit (CPU) Doctor, conducted an interactive workshop on medico-legal reports, prescriptions, and follow-up steps for health officers handling Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) cases. Atty. Carol Q. Solatorio, a lawyer on retainer at GWAVE, led the afternoon seminar on the legal process for health officers who serve as expert witnesses in court cases of VAWG.

GWAVE is an NGO based in Dumaguete City, Philippines, advocating for gender equity and the elimination of gender-based violence.