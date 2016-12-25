Hand tractors for farmers

Governor Degamo tries his form in handling a hand tractor intended by the Dept of Agriculture for farmers in Negros Oriental. This was promised by Sec Manny Pinol as a tribute to the people who till the soil here in NegOr.
