Hara sa FU 2018

Hara sa FU 2019 Jelly Candia College of Arts and Sciences(center), Hara sa FU 2019 1st Runner-up Ms. Cara Obas College of Nursing(right) and Hara sa FU 2019 2nd Runner-up Ms. Milen Rodriguez College of Education (left).

This year, the overall theme revolves on the legendary and mythical birds. The said theme symbolizes not only the high-spirited celebration of Kasadyaan but it also connotes Foundation University’s efforts, through its programs and plans, soaring high to the platinum year by next year.

Prior to the Kasadyaan’s opening, Hara sa FU 2019 Presentation was held November 28 at 3 in the afternoon at the Market Place in Calindagan. This was followed by “Panaghiusa” – the Grand Alumni Homecoming last December 1 at the Sofia Soller Sinco Hall.

On the other hand, the various colleges and units will portray the stories behind the legendary and mythical birds through colorful and moving productions during the Gabii sa Pasundayag on December 7, 7PM at the Sofia Soller Sinco Hall.

Kasadyaan Parada yesterday passed through the main streets of Dumaguete. The parade contingents will be dressed in colorful costumes and lighted props.

The annual Kasadyaan Festival was formally known as “mardi gras” initiated by Foundation University is one of Negros Oriental’s oldest and longest-running annual festivals. It began as a torch parade in costume with mardi gras as motif in 1949 by Foundation University’s founder Dr. Vicente G. Sinco.