Healthy relationships

Ideally a couple or family can enjoy each other’s company while they are doing all of the things we need to do to survive in this world. Frankly, most of the things we do everyday are not very exciting, however, if we are lucky enough to have a nice family or companion ——and add a little humor here and there throughout the day —— we can have a pretty good life!

Relationships that are romantic will often be exciting for six months or more. We call that the honeymoon period. It isn’t a true test of compatibility as true compatibility has to do with the hard work in life and doing it together as a team. The honeymoon period is like being drunk — the couples are so happy! However, eventually, they come back down to the real world.

Unfortunately, a few people are addicted to the honeymoon period. After it is over, they leave the relationship and look for a new one so they can be high again for a while. Some people call this “addicted to love” but it’s not real love. It is a type of infatuation or lust.

