When hearing starts to fade away…

Members of the family will first notice when a member of the family has a problem with his hearing; when the latter could not clearly decipher what is being talked about in the conversation; and would repeatedly appeal for a clearer and louder voice for one who is talking. He could not answer any telephone calls anymore. And worse is when he switches on the radio or the television set the volume is the fullest to satisfy his sense of hearing. Hence, the concerned family should encourage the impaired hearer to have his ears be checked by an Ear specialist.

There are three main types of hearing loss, categorized by, where on the pathway signals become blocked or interrupted. They are:

Conductive hearing loss. This occurs when the outer or middle ear fails to work properly. Sounds become “blocked” to the inner ear. Common causes are fluid behind the eardrum or wax buildup in the ear canal; when the eardrum or bones of the middle ear is damaged.

Sensorineural hearing loss. This results when the inner ear is damaged. Common causes are wear and tear on inner ear structures due to aging and loud noise exposure. Also, when the auditory nerve or nervous system is damaged; or a benign tumor presses on the auditory nerve.

Mixed hearing loss. A combination of conductive and sensorineural hearing loss.

Most hearing loss results from damage of the cochlea, the snail-shape structure of the inner ear. Tiny hairs in the cochlea may break or become damaged thus electrical signal aren’t transmitted cause by: Aging, loud noises, heredity, some medications (ie. lasix, high dose of aspirin, furosemide) and some illnesses (ie. meningitis.)

Some measures to prevent and remedy hearing loss:

Have your hearing loss be checked regularly.

Have your ears be cleared from accumulated earwax (cerumen) by an EENT Specialist.

Wearing earplugs (earmuffs)

Avoidance or reduce noises in the environment or at home.

Undergo a Hearing Test for early detection.

Note: Hearing aid is prescribed depending on the type of damage found by the Ear specialist.

