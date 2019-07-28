Heavy Equipment burned and strapped

GUIHULNGAN CITY- Two heavy equipment owned by a construction company were burned and strapped by bullets of firearms by alleged members of the New Peoples Army or NPA .

Burned were one unit Back Hoe and one unit payloader was hit by fired bullet all owned by WTG Construction.

The burning incident happened in Sitio Malinoy, Brgy. Magsaysay at about 8:00 in the evening of Tuesday, July 23, 2019 .

The suspects were undetermined numbers of alleged NPA.

Because of no signal of communication in the area the Brgy. Captain of Magsaysay Jesus Manuel Trinidad personally reported the incident at about 10:49 in the morning of Wednesday , July 24, 2019.

According to Trinidad at about 8:00 o’clock in the evening of Tuesday, July 23 the one unit of Back Hoe was burned and fired by undetermined numbers of suspected NPA Terrorists.

One payloader was also hit by fired bullet.

Guihulngan PNP still investigating the incident. (By Neil Rio)