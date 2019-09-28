HEINOUS HAZING

One more has been murdered and two are hospitalized due to the renewed incidence of fatal hazing in the Philippine Military Academy.

Why is PMA as the premier military academy tolerating the killing of their cadets when these young officers should be the cream of our future military?

There must be some lunatic tolerating other lunatics inside the military academy who would not mind killing their own cadets thru hazing.

Why inflict physical harm instead of instilling physical stamina and endurance ? We find this crazy and we are glad the PMA Superintendent and his officers have resigned and some have been suspended.

It is high time resignations should now be the new normal, in pre-empting long and corruptible yet protractive investigations!

Our point today is for our Congress to amend the hazing law and make “hazing resulting to homicide” categorized as a heinous crime.

Murderous hazing should now be amended and elevated as a non-bailable high crime similar to illegal drugs, abortion, murder, plunder and the like, that should be meted the maximum penalty without chance of gaining points for good conduct whatever.

We don’t mind those hazing, but only to the point of physical exhaustion or endurance. Be it in the metro or in the provinces.

But hazing resulting in physical damage and harm , and worse death, is not only stupid but crazy and heinous, and the initiators should be prosecuted, and convicted and meted with the highest penalty possible.

We urge our congressmen to make an urgent amendment ot the hazing law.