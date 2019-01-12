Helmet enforcers grounded by LTO

The expiration of the deputation orders of the members of the Provincial Highway Patrol Team and other PNP personnel has affected the number and frequency of checkpoints and apprehension of non-users of helmets.

Land Transportation Office – Dumaguete District Chief Alberta Janine Lawas said she has already requested the expeditious issuance of deputation orders for the PHPT and traffic police officers assigned in the different police stations so they could jointly conduct more operations not only to apprehend those defying the national helmet law but also of other violations of traffic rules.

It was learned that the deputation orders of PHPT expired last December 31, 2018 and these agents must submit all requirements to the Regional LTO for renewal.

Lawas stressed that considering that its election period that includes prohibition on carrying of firearms, deputizing the policemen would be a prudent move especially when conducting checkpoints.

Duly deputized agents can issue TOPs and augment the LTO personnel, who are also tasked to apprehend those illegally using licenses, using vehicles without registration, misuse of number plates, reckless driving, illegal parking, obstruction, tampering of vehicles, overloading, etc.

However, even with reduced manpower, Lawas vowed that his personnel will be on the streets in the coming days to enforce all applicable rules in land traffic in all city streets.