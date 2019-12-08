Help from Serbisyo Caravan

INFOBYTES

Thousands of residents from the six towns and cities identified as conflict areas benefited from the one-stop shop Dagyawan sa Barangay: Serbisyo Caravan of the Negros Oriental Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NOTF ELCAC).

The sixth and last leg of Dagyawan brought the basic government services to the remotest barangay of Valencia town, Brgy. Dobdob, with about 860 residents from the area who availed of the free consultation, seedlings, and medical, dental, and other basic services. Valencia Acting Mayor Romeo Alviola welcomed the creation of the local task force and for bringing the services of the government to Dobdob. (By Jennifer C. Tilos)

ELCAC to unite people, gov’t

By Leandria Pagunsan

Zamboanguita Mayor Glenson Alanano is opti-mistic that the government’s program to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC) in his municipality will help solve the problem on insurgency and address poverty in the barangays.

In his welcome remarks during the launching of “Dagyawan sa Barangay: Talakayan ng Mamayan” in Zamboanguita, Alanano lauded the program saying that constituents in far-flung barangays have now direct access to government programs. At the Talakayan ng Mamayan, officials from the ten barangays namely, Calango, Lutoban, Malongcay Diot, Maluay, Mayabon, Nabago, Najandig, Nasig-id, Basak, and Poblacion raised common concerns and needs in their respective barangays to concerned government agencies such as installation of water pipes, construction of foot bridges, road cementing, road railings, street lights, lack of classrooms, need of rescue emergency vehicle, construction of drainage canal, irrigation, Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARB) land titling, livelihood, and fertilizer for farmers.

MTRCB promotes critical, responsible TV viewing

By Jennifer C. Tilos

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) has promoted critical and responsible viewing among students in a forum Thursday at Silliman University, this city.

MTRCB also oriented the Senior High School and college students on its role and function in ensuring shows and programs aired on TV and theaters are classified and rated well. MTRCB board members Atty. Paolo Lim, Racquel Cruz, and Marissa Laguardia discussed MTRCB’s powers and functions, as well as revised TV and movie classifications during the “Para sa Matalino at Responsableng Panonood ng Pamilyang Pilipino” forum.

DOST-7’s ‘OneSTore Hub’

By Leandria Pagunsan

Subida Souvenirs is the newest OneSTore hub of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Region 7 and the third store of DOST-7 strategically located at The Marketplace in Calindagan, this city.

A Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) was signed on Nov. 20, 2019 by key officials of DOST-7 and owners of Subida Souvenirs during the E-Commerce Forum and Business Clinic at Foundation University. Present during the MOA signing were Subida owners Michael Angelo Alano and wife January Alano, DOST Negros Oriental Provincial Science nd Technology Director Atty. Gilbert Arbon and DOST-7 Assistant Regional Director for Technical Operations Engr. Jesus F. Zamora Jr. who signed on behalf of DOST-7 Regional Director Engr. Edilberto Paradela.

SU studes win AUDRN camp

By Jennifer C. Tilos

Silliman University (SU) students’ plan to edu-cate senior high school students about Negros Oriental’s local knowledge through physical activities won “Best Local Knowledge Integration Plan” in the youth camp of Asian University Digital Resource Network (AUDRN) held Nov. 13-15, 2019 at the Visayas State University.

Second year students Lance Howell Lagunay (AB Sociology), Rianne Kate Reyes (AB Anthropology), and Louie Naranjo II (BS Information Technology) planned “Libot: Amazing Race of Local Knowledge in Negros Oriental,” an activity for senior high school students under the Humanities and Social Sciences track, to supplement classroom discussions and self-directed learning activities. Libot, a race around the SU campus, aims to introduce to students the traditional Filipino Games, Silliman University’s history, local delicacies, local heritage sites, practices unique to the locality and create a sense of appreciation among students through the various games and challenges included in the race.