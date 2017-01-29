High respect for gov. wright

In Rome, I was required to read the reports to the Vatican for two weeks and their reports were mostly complete. I was in Manila with the Apostolic Delegate, Monsignor Guidi, for ten days. Before I came here, everything confirmed the information I had received.

I may say further that before my letter to you was mailed it was submitted to Monsignor Guidi, and was approved by him. Since I came I have been travelling through Cebú, Leyte, Mindanao, and Camiguin. The only point in which I was mistaken was in the attitude of the Philippine Government toward our effort.

I heard from you that it would be friendly. I found it otherwise. Bishops Dougherty and Rooker were shown some friendship by Governor Taft, but when Archbishop Harty came the Commission was conveniently inspecting the Benguet Road.

About that time Pardo de Tavera, a member of the Commission, was present at the barrio of Conception by invitation when Aglipayan ceremonies previously announced with much austentation and publicity, were conducted by Aglipay in the church building there belonging to the Catholic Church and in its possession up to the time of the American occupation, for nearly one hundred years.

Mr. Smith, in particular, was invited to receive the Archbishop by the committee, but was evidently afraid to show himself. As for myself, I was of course an unconsidered trifle. For these reasons I did not think Mr. Smith would care to hear any complaints from me, and I did not make any to him.

I do not consider him at all as in any way representing either the Catholics here or those in the United States. I have had several conferences with Governor Wright. I found him courteous, honest and willing to do all that he could, all the time. I have a high respect for him.