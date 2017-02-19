Too high salaries: valid issues

Salaries of members of the legislative bodies and government-owned or controlled corporations (GOCCs) including the barangays need further review. This was according to former OIC Gov. Atty. Jose Petit Baldado.

Baldado admits he is exposing himself to the risk of being disliked by those concerned in expressing his opinion against very high salaries of officials whose work load and performance is not commensurate to the pay they get from government.

Baldado called for their pay to be re-examined when he was informed that a member of the provincial board is now receiving Php87 000 monthly salary plus Php17 000 representation and travelling allowance (RATA). This amounts to a total of P104 000 a month. Considering that they only hold sessions four times a month while some of them have their own jobs, Baldado says this salary for a public servant is too much.

Baldado also considered the very high compensation of the general manager of the Water District and the rest of the officers as highly irregular. He was informed that the general manager was receiving a monthly salary of Php200 000 more or less. As GOCCs, they are also governed by the salary standardization law.

Former Board Member Erwin Michael Macias, meanwhile, commented he was worth every penny that the government paid him. According to Macias, it is not a question of how much he was paid but how truthful he was to his job and how he worked hard to elevate the quality of life of the people he was serving then. He further believes that output should not be the only basis for a government employee’s salary. Macias stressed every Sanggunian is a collegial body and not all are superstars. There will always be those serving a supportive role. He said the presiding officer cannot do his job well without the support of the members even if he is a superstar.