Hire legal retainers

EDITORIAL

We know that the PNP is a national office. But as LGU local government units, as mayors, and Sanggunian policy makers, you need an efficient police department that can file air tight cases and effect legal arrests. Once your police and prosecution bungles a case on the prosecution level, it will be dismissed without prejudice.

The remedy is to re-file the proper case so that the Court will acquire jurisdiction.

Effecting a legal arrest is always vital to public interest. Therefore the community strongly suggests that mayors & SPs create even a defacto legal office for both the LGU and other relevant purposes, that can even spell the boom or doom of your local administration.

LEGAL RETAINER

Suggestion: you can appoint a legal retainer for your LGU who can serve your legal requirements. Do away with 3 casuals’ budget and reset it for your LGU legal retainer. This lawyer may be on-call basis thus he is free to practice his law profession independently.

Believe you us, you will be in a very comfortable position to run your LGUs BECAUSE you will be secured and protected with all the legal arsenal. Choose lawyers with good track records and he will give your LGU the benefits.

EXAMPLE

Take the case of a suspected criminal, arrested and detained but your police investigators failed to comply with all legal requirements. Thus the arrest becomes illegal and thus the case will be dismissed and the fish gets away. What if he or she was a big fish and high profile? You just lost a dangerous criminal from your hands to the prejudice of your own people, because of some ignorant-of-the-law, if not negligent investigator.

This is why you as LGU MAYOR or Sanggunian, need to hire a retainer lawyer to serve your LGU legal needs and documentations, especially helping the police file air tight cases and effect LEGAL ARRESTS. The lawyer is retainer so he can still practice his profession.

You can do this by doing away with 3 casual budgets and re-channel it to pay legal retainer’s fees.

Please do. It will do the people a lot of good than hiring 3 useless casuals.