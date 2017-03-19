His plan for you remains

No matter where you’ve been, no matter what you’ve done, realize today that your destiny supersedes your mistakes. When God designed the plan for your life, it wasn’t dependent on you being perfect, never making a mistake, or never taking a wrong turn. No, God knew we would all make mistakes. He knows how to get you back on track no matter where you are in life. Just like there are many routes on a map, God has a plan to help you reach your destination. He has detours, shortcuts and bypasses. He has already calculated the entire route for your life.Today, if you’re feeling like you’ve blown it, if you feel like you are too old, too far gone or too far off track, know that nothing you’ve done, no mistake that you’ve made—or ever will make—is a surprise to God. He’s already got it figured out. He’s arranged a comeback for every setback! He has grace for every weakness. He has mercy for every failure. Receive it today and move forward with boldness into the destiny He has for you!

Prayer

“Father, thank You for the gifts and talents You’ve given me. Thank You for keeping me on track and ordering my steps. I repent today for any disobedience that has caused me to get off course. Keep me close to You always as I set my love on You in Jesus’ name. Amen.”

