Historical Com. turns over three churches @ P67M

DUMAGUETE CITY — The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) for mally turned over last Tuesday and Thursday to the Diocese of Dumaguete three governmentfunded church restoration projects in Lazi, Siquijor and in Dauin and Zamboanguita, Negros Oriental.

Msgr. Julius Perpetuo Heruela, chairman of the diocese’s Commission on Church Cultural Heritage, disclosed that the restoration projects, amounting to a total of more than PHP60 million, involve the St. Isidore The Farmer Parish Church in Lazi, the St. Nicholas of Tolentino Parish Church in Dauin, and the St. Isidore The Farmer Parish Church in Zamboanguita.

The first turnover ceremony is scheduled, Tuesday, in the municipality of Lazi in Siquijor province.

NHCP Deputy Executive Director Carminda Arevalo led a six-member team from NHCP for the turnover of the historical marker and completed restoration project, Heruela said.

Dumaguete Bishop Julito Cortes was on hand to receive the project, to be witnessed by Architect Reynaldo Lita, chief of the Historic Preservation Division of the NHCP; Lazi Parish Priest Rev. Fr. Anecito Gutierrez, Lazi Mayor James Monte, and Heruela.

Dedication of the church and a Eucharistic Celebration presided by Bishop Cortes followed.

The St. Isidore the Farmer Church in Lazi, also famed for its huge convent, has been declared a National Cultural Treasure by the National Museum of the Philippines and is a nominee to the UNESCO World Heritage list of Baroque Churches of the Philippines, Heruela said.

The two other heritage churches in Dauin and Zamboanguita, meanwhile, were turned over on Thursday morning and afternoon, respectively.

The same guests from the NHCP were in attendance, as well as the parish priests and the mayors of these towns. (PNA)