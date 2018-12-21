Hit and run kills one; Suspect takes own life

It was double tragedy that claimed not one but two lives all apparently connected to a single hit and run incident in Barangay East Balabag, Valencia.

The first victim was a 7-year girl who died after an SUV hit the motorcycle she was on board along with two other children namely John Rey Bigno, 7, Gilbert Bigno, 12, and the driver Cheryl Basiao, 39 years old.

However, instead of helping the victims, the alleged driver of the SUV identified as 45-year-old Henry Centino of San Jose Extension Dumaguete City sped off to escape from the incident.

A day after, Centino was discovered by his tenants already dead in his after shooting himself in the mouth in an apparent suicide using a .45 caliber pistol.

It was learned that Centino arrived at his residence and went straight to his room and locked it. His alarmed boarders forcibly opened the door of his room the next day to find Centino already dead with the bullet exiting at the back of his head.Investigators found the gun reportedly used in the suicide along with one piece of slug, 6 live ammunition and one magazine of a .45 caliber pistol