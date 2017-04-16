Homicide is the unlawful killing of any person which is neither parricide, mur der, nor infanticide. (Article 249, Revised Penal Code)

Is evidence of intent to kill important in homicide?

Evidence to show intent to kill is important only in attempted or frustrated homicide. If death resulted, intent to kill is conclusively presumed.

How can intent to kill be proved?

Evidence to prove intent to kill against persons may consist of:

The means used by the malefactors; The nature, location and number of wounds sustained by the victim; The conduct of the malefactors before, at the time of, or immediately after the killing of the victim; The circumstances under which the crime was committed; and The motive of the accused. (People v. Lanuza y Bagaoisan, G.R. No. 188562, August 17, 2011)

However, intent to kill is conclusively presumed when death resulted.

Can there be a crime of frustrated homicide through reckless imprudence?

No, because intent to kill is inherent in frustrated or attempted homicide and such intent is incompatible with negligence or imprudence.

What does attempted or frustrated homicide mean?

Attempted and frustrated are stages of a felony. A homicide is attempted when the begins the commission of the felony by overt acts and does not perform all acts of execution which should produce the felony by reason of some cause or accident other than him willing stopping the commission. A homicide is frustrated when all the acts of execution are done but the victim did not die by reason of causes independent of the will of the offender.

Illustration of attempted homicide:

Where the accused tried to kill the victim, who did not know how to swim and was keeping himself afloat by holding on to the gunwale of the boat, by hitting the latter with an oar. However, the accused was prevented from hitting the victim by other persons. The accused committed attempted homicide. (U.S. v. Bien, 20 Phil. 354)

Illustration of frustrated homicide:

Where the accused in firing his revolver at the offended party hitting the lungs. However the latter was saved due to adequate medical intervention. (People v David, 60 Phil 93)

Is the refusal to be operated on by the deceased a defense in homicide?

No. The fact that the victim would have lived had he received appropriate medical attention is immaterial. Hence, the refusal of the deceased to be operated on does not relieve the offender of the criminal liability for his death. (People v. Sto. Domingo, C.A., G.R. No. 3783, May 31, 1939)

What is accidental homicide?

Accidental homicide is the death of a person brought about by a lawful act performed with proper care and skill and without intent to kill.

For example: During a boxing match where the game is permitted by law or local ordinance, and all the rules of the game has been observed, the resulting death or injuries from the match cannot be deemed felonious.