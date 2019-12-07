Honest trike drivers deserve recognition

Discourteous acts, , arrogance and disrespectful pedicab drivers, caught on video would usually go viral in social media but local government units also desire do something and recognize if not reward those few good men in the tricycle industry in Dumaguete City who return “left” things to the rightful owners.,

Better still,reward those who report the criminal offenders under cover of anonymity.

As part of the culmination activity of the Peoples Week celebration from December 2-6, 2019, the sectoral desk headed by Albert Aquino have thought of recognizing the good deeds of tricycle drivers, in a simple ceremony tomorrow, Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Quezon Park.

Aquino disclosed these tricycle drivers deserve a pat on their shoulders and should be recognized together with their families, to show to them, the city is proud of them.

Upon inventory, 22 of them have returned cash, other personal belongings and valuable items left in their driven units and returned the same to the police, to radio stations, to the sectoral desk and to the Traffic Management Office (TMO). What they need is only simple word of thanks.

One tricycle driver could not hold on to his tears when interviewed by the sectoral desk head Bert Aquino, that inspite of poverty, he cannot afford to let his children eat using the money left in his rented tricycle unit. His wife shared the same sentiments in expressing pride about the good deeds of his husband and so with the children.

During the culmination program, families of the tricycle drivers to be recognized will be asked to come up on stage and their faces be displayed on the LED screen, in stressing that the city is serious in recognizing them, and all others who may have contributed to the well being of the city as a city of gentle people.

Aquino is hoping this simple recognition activity would be a wake up call to local officials to make this an annual activity and to mainstream this as a program of the city, not just for pedicab drivers during the celebration of peoples week, the ordinance of which has just been approved on third and final reading.

He stressed giving rewards to individuals especially in the public utility sector does not necessarily come in the form of cash, a simple certificate of recognition to be signed by the local chief executive will do for his or her contribution being a good citizen of the city.

However, it does not preclude the possibility for the city council or the executive to think of other form of incentives that they might consider necessary later on After all, HONESTY IS STILL THE BEST POLICY.”

Of the 25 being inventories so far since last year, 15 have responded to the invitation, namely, Isaias Arapoc, Ricky Callao, Ronald Fonollera, Bobby Sta. Ana, Jelbert Balasabas, Eligio Gajelloma, Joenard Sta. Ana, Valentino Seblero, Danilo Martinez, Lucrecio Visitacion, Jinler Acab, Odwender Daspi, Bonifacio Cadalin, Josechito Abella and Reynaldo Cerbo.jrg