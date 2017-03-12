Honest witnesses join Tokhang team

Oplan Tokhang stages a comeback, in just over a month after its suspension. But this time cause-oriented groups and people from the religious sectors and even the clergy are invited to join if only to ensure that “operational lapses” and serious allegations of executions of illegal drugs suspects will not be repeated.

This means credible witnesses will accompany every operation of Tokhang so that there will be civilian and non-military witnesses to the “showdown.”

Oplan HVT will now focus on operations against high value targets such as importers, financiers, distributors, protectors, manufacturers and traffickers of illegal drugs.

But most importantly, the civilian-volunteers must be allowed to join drug raids and high and low-value target operations. The witnesses should also be willing to volunteer to testify as a credible witness in Court.

Members of the clergy, the priests, who are among the most vocal critics of Tokhang, are being asked to join in the houseto- house visitations of policemen to attest to the integrity of the operations.

The Philippine National Police hopes that the presence of civil society and church representatives will erase all doubts that rights of the accused have been violated in the course of implementing Oplan Tokhang and Oplan HVT under the “Project Double Barrel: Reloaded.”

However, Dumaguete City PNP Officer-In- Charge Insp. Nelson Yap Dales concedes that they can only invite not compel priests and pastors to join the implementation of Tokhang, which involves house visitations of drug personalities specially those who have not previously surrendered for processing and subsequent rehabilitation.

Dales believes that some members of the clergy may find it inconvenient or downright dangerous to join policemen and barangay officials in visiting the homes and dens of known drug personalities some of whom are armed and may even engage authorities in firefights resulting in injuries or worse, deaths. Why should a most vocal critic iin the clergy not be qualified to join antidrug operations.

In the past 7 months, some 905 users and peddlers of prohibited drugs have surrendered to the City PNP. The surrenderers will soon be revisited to complete the process of getting their biographical profile and other information.

Dales said that of the 30 barangays, three (3) barangays namely Poblacion 4, Poblacion 5 and Poblacion 7 have already been declared drugsfree with zero presence of pushers and users.

Amid a barrage of criticisms Tokhang was suspended on January 29 but has since been reinstated after it was noted that illegal drugs personalities have resurfaced and crimes particularly murder, rape, theft and robbery also increased during the period.