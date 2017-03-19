Honored, not pilloried

It is time that friars in Negros Oriental, like Fray Mariano Bernad, be honored and not pilloried.

The Baptism Record Book in the Parish Archives of Dumaguete speaks of the new pastor: “On the 4th day of February 1880, the undersigned as parish priest of town of Dumaguete, authorized Fray Manuel Clemente that he solemnly baptized and anointed with holy chrism oil, an infant named Marcelo Lumjud, who was born on 31 January 1880, a legitimate son of the legitimate marriage of Ponciano Lumjud and Paula Lusada. (Signed) Fray Mariano Bernad”.

Fray Mariano Bernad (1838-1915) was an Augustinian Recollect friar who was pastor of Dumaguete and later was provincial and eventually superior general of the Recoletos. Padre Mariano (as he was fondly called) was regarded in Dumaguete with much affection.

Born to Manuel Bernad and Fernanda Sanz on 29 September 1838 in Calanda (province of Teruel in Aragon, Spain) Fray Mariano Bernad del Pilar joined the Augustinian Recollect congregation and made his perpetual vows on 14 January 1857. For the youthful Recollect at 18, that meant working for the missions in the Philippines Islands.

Fray Mariano finished his studies with great distinction. That included two years in philosophy, three in dogmatic theology, one in morals, another year in sacred scripture and canon law. On 21 December 1861, Bishop Cosme Marrodan of Tarazona ordained him a priest.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.