Honoring the Sacred Heart

The 28th, 29th and 30th of July of the present year (1920), were the dates chosen for the celebration of the Triduum in honor of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in the program of events combined with that of the Tricentenary that these refined Catholic people have wished in the solemn worship of the Divine Heart, a popular devotion of the children of Dumaguete.

Much earlier before the solemn Mass on the 28th (of July), the church, despite its large size and capacity, was jammed by the faithful; making it impossible for someone to move around as in a beehive of churchgoers.

Outside the church and surrounding the four doors, there were countless groups of people unable to enter, where they remained and stood still in exemplary devotion during the ceremonies. It was a beautiful and magnificent display of faith in these glacial times when it has grown cold and indifferent.

Officiating at Mass was Rev. Fr. Emiliano Mercado, parish priest of San Nicolás, in Cebu, assisted by Fr. Nicasio Rodeles and Fr. Aurelio Lacruz, a member of the governing board and provincial secretary of the Recollects respectively.

The choir of students of St. Paul College sang at Mass. At its end, they also sang various motets and the official hymn of the Eucharistic Congress in Madrid. The talented students were on a true art display and wonderful interpretation of various musical numbers in exquisite polyphonic style as recommended by the Holy See.

Fr. Bernardino Vázquez, a Recoleto, gave a good sermon (on the devotion) to the Sacred Heart, giving men and women His treasures (of love and mercy) and on the duty to reciprocate. The holy teaching greatly edified the enormous audience.

At the end of the Mass, like heavenly echoes rang out the triumphal and grandiose Hymn of the Eucharistic Congress of Madrid as intoned by all the students of the College. All day long and as for the succeeding days, the Most Holy Sacrament remains exposed, surrounded by innumerable lights and amidst various bouquets of natural and artificial flowers that are arranged artistically and with aesthetic sense. There’s no instance when the multitude of the faithful are not seen all day long on their knees in adoration to the King of Kings, hidden in the Sacred Host.